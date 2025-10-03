Akshay Kumar Reveals Teen Daughter Was Asked For Nudes In Online Game

The actor said, "I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that you can play with someone. You are playing with an unknown stranger."

Kumar said that the person she was playing with side started with polite and encouraging messages like thank you, well played, and fantastic. After some time when he asked if she was male or female, the tone of the conversation changed.

Kumar added, "While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there...Then a message came, Are you male or female? So she replied female. And then he sent a message. Can you send me nude pictures of yourself? It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing, and she went and told my wife. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime..." [sic]