Akshay Kumar Reveals Teen Daughter Was Asked For Nudes In Online Game

Akshay Kumar was speaking at an inauguration ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at Maharashtra Police Headquarters.

03 Oct 2025, 03:53 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara. (Photo: Nitara Kumar/Instagram)</p></div>
Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara. (Photo: Nitara Kumar/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday shared a shocking incident involving his teenage daughter Nintara. Kumar was speaking at an inauguration ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at Maharashtra Police Headquarters, where he spoke about how his daughter encountered a disturbing real-life incident.

The actor said, "I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that you can play with someone. You are playing with an unknown stranger."

Kumar said that the person she was playing with side started with polite and encouraging messages like thank you, well played, and fantastic. After some time when he asked if she was male or female, the tone of the conversation changed.

Kumar added, "While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there...Then a message came, Are you male or female? So she replied female. And then he sent a message. Can you send me nude pictures of yourself? It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing, and she went and told my wife. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime..." [sic]

The actor requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to have a period called "cyber period" every week for seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth standards, where children should be explained about it.

"You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime..."

The inauguration of 'Cyber Awareness Month October 2025' was held at the Director General of Police (DG) office on Friday, Oct. 3. The event, aimed at spreading awareness about the growing threats of cybercrime, was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior police officials and Kumar.

Maharashtra Govt On Cyber Crime

The Maharashtra Cyber Crime Portal has a complete advisory on online sextortion crimes. The advisory states that sextortion is a rising cybercrime where victims are tricked or coerced into sharing intimate content, which is later used to extort money or favours.

Here's how scammers trap victims

It often begins with a friendly or romantic approach online, followed by a request for explicit content. Once received, the scammer threatens to leak it publicly unless the victim pays money or sends more content. Scammers often operate across platforms, using fake profiles and emotional manipulation to gain trust.

The Maharashtra Cyber Crime Portal advises citizens to never share personal or intimate content with strangers, enable strict privacy settings on all social platforms. In such cases, the crime cell has advised to stop communication immediately and block the perpetrator, preserve evidence and report the matter at the local police or cyber cell.

