Bengaluru-Bound Akasa Air Flight, Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Receive Bomb Threats

An Akasa Air flight en route to Bengaluru was forced to turn back to Delhi following a bomb threat received shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, NDTV reported. The flight, which departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport, returned as a precautionary measure.

An Akasa Air spokesperson stated that flight QP 1335 was carrying 177 passengers, including three infants, along with seven crew members.

Similarly, IndiGo's flight 6E 651 from Mumbai to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad, as per NDTV. An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft was isolated and all passengers were safely disembarked.

These incidents are part of a trend, as 12 flights in the last 72 hours have faced a series of similar hoax threats.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee was convened at 11:00 a.m. to address the issue at hand. This followed a meeting led by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, which included officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA.

On hoax calls, officials told members of parliament that investigation is underway, and they have identified critical leads in the matter. Authorities are also monitoring the dark web for further information, NDTV reported citing sources.