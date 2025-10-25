‘Ease Of Travel’: Civil Aviation Ministry Says Airlines To Operate 26,495 Flights Weekly This Winter
Airlines will operate 26,495 flights every week in the winter schedule starting from October 26, connecting 126 airports
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday notified about the Winter Schedule 2025 (WS25) of the scheduled domestic airlines, which will be effective from October 26, 2025, till March 28, 2026. The final slot clearances have been received from the respective airport operators.
Airlines will operate 26,495 flights every week in the winter schedule starting from October 26, connecting 126 airports, and the number of services is proposed to be around 5.95% higher than the year-ago period, which was around 25,610 departures per week from 129 airports in the Summer Schedule (SS25).
"Out of these 126 airports, Amravati, Hissar, Purnia and Rupsi are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines in the WS25, whereas operations from Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, Bhavnagar, Ludhiana, Pakyong and Shravasti airports were suspended in the WS25," the ministry said in a release.
The airline-wise break-up of departures per week is as follows:-
In WS25, IndiGo and Air India will operate 15,014 weekly domestic flights, while Air India Express will operate 4,277 domestic flights.
SpiceJet and Akasa Air will operate 1,568 flights and 1,027 flights per week, respectively.
State-owned Alliance Air will have 520 weekly flights, Star Air (538), Fly91 (196), India One (126) and Fly Big (58).
Air India will be operating 10.5% fewer flights every week in the WS25 compared to 4,799 in the WS24. The Tata Group airline's weekly services in the latest winter schedule are nearly 1% lower, compared to 4,310 flights operated in the SS25.
Air India Express will be operating 12% more flights per week at 3,171 in the WS25, as against 2,832 in the year-ago period, but is 6% lower than 3,375 weekly services in the SS25.
The winter schedule for the domestic airlines was finalised after the slot conference meeting held in September, and the final slot clearances have been received from the respective airport operators, the release said.