‘Ease Of Travel’: Civil Aviation Ministry Says Airlines To Operate 26,495 Flights Weekly This Winter

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday notified about the Winter Schedule 2025 (WS25) of the scheduled domestic airlines, which will be effective from October 26, 2025, till March 28, 2026. The final slot clearances have been received from the respective airport operators.

Airlines will operate 26,495 flights every week in the winter schedule starting from October 26, connecting 126 airports, and the number of services is proposed to be around 5.95% higher than the year-ago period, which was around 25,610 departures per week from 129 airports in the Summer Schedule (SS25).

"Out of these 126 airports, Amravati, Hissar, Purnia and Rupsi are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines in the WS25, whereas operations from Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, Bhavnagar, Ludhiana, Pakyong and Shravasti airports were suspended in the WS25," the ministry said in a release.

The airline-wise break-up of departures per week is as follows:-