‘Air Travel Is Only Dependable Mode’: Manipur Governor Seeks Centre’s Help Over Shrinking Flight Operations

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu seeking urgent intervention over flight connectivity to the state capital Imphal. In his letter dated Oct. 30, Bhalla highlighted the challenges due to the “drastic reduction” in flights, which has “adversely affected the mobility, causing immense hardship” to the people of Manipur.

“Until recently, there were five daily flights operating between Imphal and Guwahati. This number has now been reduced to only two, with no early morning and no late evening departure options. Similarly, flights to Kolkata have dropped from five to just two….,” the Governor highlighted, describing this sharp decline as alarming.

He stressed that the reduction in air services has significantly affected mobility and daily life, especially given Manipur’s unique geographical and infrastructural challenges.

“The state lacks railway connectivity….road travel remains unreliable, particularly after recent rainfalls and floods…Air travel is the only dependable mode of long-distance transportation for residents, students and patients,” Bhalla added in his letter.