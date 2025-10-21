Air Quality 'Very Poor' In Many Parts Of Haryana; Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Worst

The air quality in many parts of Haryana was recorded in the 'very poor' category while it was in the 'poor' bracket in parts of neighbouring Punjab on Tuesday.

Haryana's Bahadurgarh recorded the worst air quality as its Air Quality Index (AQI) was 358 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data.

At 8 am, Jind recorded an AQI of 350. The monitoring stations in Gurugram's Sector 51 and Vikas Sadan recorded an AQI of 348 and 325, respectively.