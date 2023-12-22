Air Pollution: Delhi Bans Plying Of BS-III Petrol, BS-IV Diesel Four-Wheelers

Re-invoking curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Centre on Friday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work as well as plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions including fog and haze with low wind speed are the major causes for a sudden spike in Delhi's daily average air quality index, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, said in its order.