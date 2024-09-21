Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh Appointed Next Chief Of Indian Air Force
Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff, taking over in the rank of Air Chief Marshal effective September 30, 2024, as reported by ANI.
He is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, succeeding the outgoing Chief, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, who will demit office on the same day.
Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 1984, Singh's career spans several decades, showcasing a distinguished trajectory through various key positions. Prior to his current role, he commanded the Central Air Command and served as the Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and National Defence College, Singh has an impressive operational background. He has held positions as a Flight Commander and Commanding Officer of a MiG-27 squadron, as well as the Air Officer Commanding of an air base.
With more than 4,900 hours of flying experience across a range of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, Singh is a qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot. His expertise extends to the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, where he has served at various levels.
Singh has also played a pivotal role in international projects, leading the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management Team in Moscow, Russia, and serving as the Project Director for the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas at the National Flight Test Centre. He has previously held the position of Air Defence Commander at the South Western Air Command.