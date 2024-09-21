Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh Appointed Next Chief Of Indian Air Force

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff, taking over in the rank of Air Chief Marshal effective September 30, 2024, as reported by ANI.

He is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, succeeding the outgoing Chief, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, who will demit office on the same day.

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 1984, Singh's career spans several decades, showcasing a distinguished trajectory through various key positions. Prior to his current role, he commanded the Central Air Command and served as the Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command.