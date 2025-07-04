Air India's Bengaluru-Bound Flight Delayed As Pilot Faces Medical Emergency
The flight, numbered AI2414, was scheduled to depart from Delhi.
An Air India flight which was headed to Bengaluru was delayed on Friday after one of the pilots of the aircraft faced a medical emergency, according to a statement issued by the airline.
The flight, numbered AI2414, was scheduled to depart from Delhi. However, the departure was delayed as the airline had to rush the pilot to the local hospital.
"There was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of 04 July. As a result, the pilot was unable to operate flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi, for which he was rostered, and was taken to a local hospital immediately. He is currently stable but remains under the supervision of doctors at the same hospital", an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Consequently, AI2414 was delayed and operated by another member of our cockpit crew, the airline added. "Our immediate priority is to assist the pilot and his family to ensure his speedy recovery."
This is a developing story.