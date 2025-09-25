Air India, Zomato Ink Loyalty Program: Users To Win Maharaja Points, Free Air Tickets & More

Air India and Zomato on Sept. 25 announced a partnership that integrates its loyalty programme, 'Maharaja Club', with the food delivery platform. The partnership, which integrates the global ecosystem of Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme with Zomato’s expansive food delivery platform, offers a range of benefits for users, effective immediately.

Now, Zomato users who opt to link their Maharaja Club account on the Zomato app can avail the following benefits: