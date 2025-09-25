Air India, Zomato Ink Loyalty Program: Users To Win Maharaja Points, Free Air Tickets & More
Air India-Zomato Maharaja Points Deal: Zomato users who opt to link their Maharaja Club account on the Zomato app can avail many benefits
Air India and Zomato on Sept. 25 announced a partnership that integrates its loyalty programme, 'Maharaja Club', with the food delivery platform. The partnership, which integrates the global ecosystem of Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme with Zomato’s expansive food delivery platform, offers a range of benefits for users, effective immediately.
Now, Zomato users who opt to link their Maharaja Club account on the Zomato app can avail the following benefits:
Earn Maharaja Points on Zomato transactions: Users will earn 2% Maharaja Points on all food delivery transactions above Rs 499 on the Zomato app.
Welcome Bonus for new Maharaja Club members: New users enrolling in Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme and linking their accounts via Zomato will receive a bonus of 2,000 Maharaja Points upon completion of their first flight activity with Air India, redeemable for future travel rewards.
Complimentary ticket voucher: Every day, one lucky member stands a chance to win a complimentary one-way Economy Class ticket voucher, valid for booking and travel within six months.
The 'Maharaja Club' is Air India's revamped loyalty program, which was relaunched with new benefits and tiers to compete with other major airlines. Integrating with a popular food delivery service like Zomato helps the airline offer more immediate and frequent engagement opportunities for its members, even when they are not flying.
Last week, MakeMyTrip tied up with Zomato for the 'Food on Train' service. Travelers booking train tickets on the MakeMyTrip app were able to order food from over 40,000 restaurant partners, which are listed on Zomato, at more than 130 stations.
In FY 2024-25, more than 90,000 rail passengers used Indian Railways' e-catering services every day, marking a 66% year-on-year growth. In a statement, MakeMyTrip said it is well-positioned to leverage this demand through its 'Food on Train' offering, spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, and quick snacks, by leveraging its proprietary 'Live Train Status' tool.