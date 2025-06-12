Air India Plane Crash: Gautam Adani Expresses Condolences
The Air India plane AI 171 crashed into Meghaninagar IGP complex of Ahmedabad city, according to reports from NDTV.
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, expressed his condolences for the families whose kin were caught in the Air India flight AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.
"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground," Adani said via a post on social media platform X.
It was carrying a total of 242 passengers on board and was travelling to London from Ahmedabad.
The passengers on board consisted of 230 adults and two infants, along with 12 crew members.
The injured have been carried out to hospitals, according to eyewitness accounts cited by NDTV.
The pilots sent out a 'mayday call' minutes before the crash, according to a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, from where the plane took off, has officially suspended all operations, according to a spokesperson's statement.
"We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, via a post on X.
Three National Defence Responce Force Teams, consisting of a total of 90 personell, were sent to the crash site from Gandhinagar, ANI reported.
"I have instructed the officials to take immediate rescue and relief operations in the accident and to make arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in an X post.