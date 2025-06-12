Air India Plane Crash: Gautam Adani Expresses Condolences

The pilots sent out a 'mayday call' minutes before the crash, according to a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, from where the plane took off, has officially suspended all operations, according to a spokesperson's statement.

"We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, via a post on X.

Three National Defence Responce Force Teams, consisting of a total of 90 personell, were sent to the crash site from Gandhinagar, ANI reported.

"I have instructed the officials to take immediate rescue and relief operations in the accident and to make arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in an X post.