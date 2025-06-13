Air India Plane Crash: 241 Dead, 1 Survives In Ahmedabad Crash— What We Know So Far
One survivor is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.
Air India’s Flight AI-171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June, crashed on Thursday shortly after takeoff. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew.
Air India on Thursday in a statement confirmed 241 fatalities out of the 242 people on board. One survivor is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.
Here's What We Know So Far:
The crash occurred between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. local time, with the aircraft reportedly losing altitude soon after takeoff.
Five students were killed, and several others were injured after the plane struck a hostel for doctors attached to a medical college, officials have confirmed.
The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 is a Canadian national and 7 are Portuguese nationals.
PM Modi is to arrive at the crash site at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
Two NDRF teams have arrived at the crash site with sniffer dogs.
Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said that a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.
Amit Shah said the task of retrieving the remains of the dead is nearly completed. "DNA testing will be finished soon. The government has contacted the families of the victims, including foreigners. "The government will make arrangements for the care of the aggrieved families," he said.
Air India organised two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai to Ahmedabad for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff.
According to preliminary information, the plane had reached approximately 825 feet when it suddenly descended.
Footage shows the aircraft flying at an abnormally low altitude and appearing to struggle with lift. The video captures the moment it hits the ground, resulting in an enormous fireball. The crash occurred at approximately 1:38 pm.
Moments after takeoff, the pilot reportedly issued a distress signal.
According to reports, after the initial mayday call, there was no further communication between the cockpit and air traffic controllers.
Air India confirmed the incident in a brief statement: "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, June 12, 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest."
Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information.
The Civil Aviation Ministry has been monitoring the situation closely.