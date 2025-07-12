Air India Pilots Couldn’t Regain Thrust, Fuel Cut-Off Led To Crash That Killed 260: AAIB Report

The Air India jetliner that crashed on June 12 almost immediately after taking off plummeted back to the ground because fuel supply was cut off to both engines and the pilots failed to regain thrust in time to avert the catastrophe, a preliminary report found.

The findings, issued a month after the accident that killed 241 occupants of the Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner and 19 people on the ground, laid out the fateful final seconds before the plane plunged into a densely populated district in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.

According to a chronology laid out in the report, the fuel switches of both engines were moved to the cut-off position almost immediately after takeoff. It’s unclear what prompted that maneuver. According to the report, one unidentified pilot asked the other why he had cut off the fuel, which he denied, as per a transcript of the cockpit voice recording.

About 10 seconds after the fuel cut-off, the switches were moved back in quick succession to their so-called run position. The pilots managed to relight both engines, but only one of them properly engaged, while the other failed to build up enough power again.

One of the pilots issued a “mayday, mayday, mayday” distress call just a few seconds before impact. Before air traffic controllers could get a response about what had gone wrong, the plane crashed just outside the airport boundary having grazed some trees before plunging into a hostel packed with students.