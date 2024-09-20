Air India Hires 9,000 Employees As Fleet And Market Share Expand

Whether it is cost reduction, product improvement, strengthening sales, distribution and revenue management, bolstering customer loyalty, uplifting our reputation, driving efficiencies, upgrading skills or any other area, everything contributes to our financial performance in some way, Wilson said.

Loss-making Air India was acquired by Tata Group in January 2022. As part of consolidating the group's airline business, the integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect will be completed in October while the merger of Air India and Vistara is set to happen in November.