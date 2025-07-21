Business NewsNationalAir India Flight Skids Off Mumbai Runway — What We Know So Far
Air India Flight Skids Off Mumbai Runway — What We Know So Far

Mumbai airport authorities confirmed that the Air India aircraft veered off the taxiway during ground movement, with all onboard passengers and crew reported safe.

21 Jul 2025, 01:12 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Air India and Mumbai airport officials are assessing minor runway damage after the aircraft skidded off course during taxiing&nbsp;operations. (Source: Air India Account on X)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

An Air India flight veered off the runway while taxiing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, NDTV reported on Monday, adding that all passengers and crew on board are safe, according to airport officials.

The incident caused minor damage to the runway, which is being inspected.

Air India has not yet issued a detailed statement. An investigation into the incident is expected.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

