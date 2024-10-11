Air India Express Flight Lands Safely At Trichy Airport After Technical Snag

A Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight that took off from Tiruchirappalli returned to the airport shortly after the takeoff. The aircraft, which had 144 passengers onboard, has landed safely, officials confirmed.

The flight, IX613, reported hydraulic failure shortly after takeoff, NDTV reported. As a result, the flight operators decided to redirect it back to Tiruchirappalli.

One of the options that was being considered was to attempt a belly landing, which would involve using the plane's underside, or belly, as the primary landing device, the news channel learnt from sources.