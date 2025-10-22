Air India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns After Technical Snag
An Air India flight scheduled from Mumbai to Newark in the United States had to return after take-off, as the crew identified a suspected technical snag, according to a statement issued by the airline.
“The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections," the carrier said.
The total number of passengers onboard, along with the time at which the airline departed and returned, was not available in the preliminary statement. As per the usual schedule, the AI1191 flight departs at 01:10 hours (IST) from Mumbai and reaches Newark at 07:55 hours (EDT).
Due to the flight's cancellation, the return flight from Newark to Mumbai — numbered AI144 — also had to be cancelled.
"All affected passengers at Mumbai have been provided hotel accommodations and have been rebooked on alternative Air India and other airlines' flights to their destination," Air India said.
"The passengers of AI144 from Newark were also notified of the cancellation and are being assisted with alternative arrangements at the earliest opportunity. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew remain top priority," it added.
Notably, Air India came under regulatory scrutiny earlier this year, after a Boeing 787 plane operated by the airline crashed in Ahmedabad. The crash, on June 12, led to the death of 260 persons.
Following the crash, Air India paused 83 wide-body flights for six weeks, as it undertook a government-mandated safety check of its Boeing 787 fleet.