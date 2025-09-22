Air India Express Passenger Tries To Open Cockpit Door While Looking For Lavatory

Air India Express has announced new daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Bangkok, effective from Thursday. The new service aims to provide travellers from Bengaluru and neighbouring regions convenient, non-stop connectivity to Thailand, especially during the upcoming festive and holiday season, a statement issued by Air India Express said.

“To celebrate the launch, the special introductory Xpress Value fares start at Rs 16,800 for a round trip. The one-way fares for Bengaluru-Bangkok is Rs 9,000 and Bangkok–Bengaluru is Rs 8,850,” the statement read.

Bookings are now open on the airline’s website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and other major booking channels.

According to the airlines company, there will be a flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok every day at 11 am (IST), which will reach its destination at 4:45 pm (IST).

The return flight from Bangkok will be at 5.45 pm (IST) and it will land in Bengaluru at 8.30 pm (IST).