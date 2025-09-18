Business NewsNationalAir India Express Launches Direct Bengaluru–Bangkok Flights Ahead of Festive Season
Air India Express Launches Direct Bengaluru–Bangkok Flights Ahead of Festive Season

18 Sep 2025, 12:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Air India Express is connecting Bengaluru with Thailand without any disruption as it launched direct flight service. (Source: Air India Express/X)</p></div>
Air India Express launched a direct flight service between Bengaluru and Bangkok ahead of the festive season. The airline is offering special fares for the route to celebrate the launch.

(This story is being updated)

