Air India Crash: Fuel Cut-Off Switch Movement Not Possible Without Manual Action, Says Senior Captain

As findings from the investigations into the Air India Flight AI171 crash come out, former senior captain at IndiGo and current Senior Commander at Air India Express, Captain Saurabh Bhatnagar, has weighed in on the troubling cockpit sequence revealed in the preliminary report.

Speaking specifically about the Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s fuel control system, Bhatnagar raised critical questions about the possibility of unintentional switch movement.

“What I know for the Boeing 787 and the fuel control switches – first of all, it is absolutely not possible for them to move on their own,” Captain Bhatnagar told NDTV. They are spring-loaded switches with a detent mechanism precisely designed to prevent any kind of inertia or jolt from triggering a shutdown, he explained.

His remarks come after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed in its preliminary findings that the fuel cut-off switches of the ill-fated flight moved from the 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' positions just one second apart. This movement effectively shut off fuel supply to both engines moments after the aircraft reached a speed of 180 knots, leading to a complete loss of thrust.

However, he pointed to there being guardrails for the switches. “You have to manually pull those switches to cut off fuel. This design exists to ensure they don’t move to 'OFF' by accident. There’s also a guardrail in place...No pilot would ever do it mid-flight, especially during takeoff," he explained.