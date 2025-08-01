Air India Crash: AAIB Onboards Human Factor Specialists To Assist Probe
The move comes after several reports in western media blamed the senior pilot for the AI171 crash.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has roped in “human factor specialists" besides others in its ongoing probe into the AI-171 Ahmedabad crash, the government told Parliament on Thursday.
“B787 type-rated experienced pilots, type-rated engineers, aviation medicine specialist, human factor specialists and flight recorder specialists have been taken on board as subject matter experts to assist the investigation," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had also flagged 51 safety lapses in Air India’s operations recently during its annual audit, raising serious concerns over the airline’s training standards and operational procedures under the Tata Group’s ownership.
Among the findings, seven breaches have been classified as “Level I” — the most critical — and must be addressed by July 30. An additional 44 non-compliance issues are to be resolved by August 23, according to the DGCA audit report. The aviation regulator has instructed Air India to submit proof of compliance with the mandated safety protocols. Failure to do so could result in further enforcement measures.
The audit, conducted at Air India’s main base in Gurugram between July 1 and July 4, comes amid mounting regulatory scrutiny following the AI-171 plane crash on June 12 that killed 260 people.
Boeing has also since kept a low public profile in the wake of the catastrophe, as the US plane maker became associated with another aircraft mishap. The Boeing 787 was bound for London and the crash marked the first ever complete loss of that aircraft type.