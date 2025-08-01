Air India Crash: AAIB Onboards Human Factor Specialists To Assist Probe

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has roped in “human factor specialists" besides others in its ongoing probe into the AI-171 Ahmedabad crash, the government told Parliament on Thursday.

“B787 type-rated experienced pilots, type-rated engineers, aviation medicine specialist, human factor specialists and flight recorder specialists have been taken on board as subject matter experts to assist the investigation," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said.

The move comes after several reports in western media blamed the senior pilot for the AI171 crash.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had also flagged 51 safety lapses in Air India’s operations recently during its annual audit, raising serious concerns over the airline’s training standards and operational procedures under the Tata Group’s ownership.