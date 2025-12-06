Air India Caps Economy Fares On Domestic Flights To Prevent Price Hikes

Air India and Air India Express on Saturday confirmed they have proactively capped economy class airfares on non-stop domestic flights since December 4, amid public complaints about high costs shown on third-party sites.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), an Air India Spokesperson said, "Air India & Air India Express clarify that, since 4 December, economy class airfares on non-stop domestic flights have been proactively capped to prevent the usual demand-and-supply mechanism being applied by revenue management systems." [sic]

"We are aware of screenshots of last-minute itineraries with one-stop or two-stop flights or a combination of economy and premium economy or business cabins taken from third-party platforms. It is not technically possible to cap all such permutations, but we are engaging such platforms to exercise oversight," the airline added.

The airline also committed to adding capacity to help travellers and their baggage reach their destinations as quickly as possible.