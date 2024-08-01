Air India Cancels Tel Aviv Flight Amid Israel Conflict

NDTV ProfitNationAir India Cancels Tel Aviv Flight Amid Israel Conflict
In an update on its website, Air India said it has cancelled its flights AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv and AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi on August 1 due to operational reason

01 Aug 2024, 11:56 PM IST
Air India on Thursday cancelled its flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv, citing operational reasons.

The cancellation also comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the terror group Hamas.

Air India operates four flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv every week.

"Passengers having confirmed bookings for travel on these two flights, will be provided with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," it said.

