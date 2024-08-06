Air India Cancels Morning Flights To Dhaka, Amid Political Turmoil In Bangladesh

Air India has cancelled its morning flights to Dhaka from the national capital on Tuesday due to significant anti-government protests in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is currently in turmoil following widespread street demonstrations over job quotas, which have led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning and fleeing the country.

IndiGo and Vistara have cancelled all their flights to the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday, two officials said.

Vistara operated daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

A decision regarding the operation of the evening flight to the Bangladeshi capital will be made later in the day.

As per schedule, the airline was to operate two flights daily to Dhaka from Delhi.

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

(With Inputs From PTI)