Air India Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport Terminal 3, No Casualties Yet: Watch Video
An Air India bus caught fire at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi on Tuesday.
An Air India bus caught fire at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi on Tuesday, officials said. No casualties have been reported till now, as per NDTV.
The bus was operated by SATS Airport Services Private Limited which is a third-party provider that handles ground services for multiple airlines. The bus was vacant when it caught fire near bay 32.
SATS is investigating the cause behind the fire, sources told NDTV.
According to the police, the bus was empty, with no passengers or luggage on board, when the fire broke out. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, and no one was hurt. An examination of the bus is planned to determine the cause of the fire.
The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which handles the operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), called it a "stray incident" and said that there were no injuries.
"In a stray incident, a bus operated by one of the Ground handlers caught fire around noon today. Our expert ARFF team on ground immediately swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes. The bus was stationary and fully vacant at the time of the incident. There were no injuries/casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us," posted DIAL.
Terminal 3 (T3) at Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in New Delhi is the airport's flagship terminal, handling the majority of international flights and select domestic operations.
Inaugurated in July 2010, it spans 5.4 million square feet, making it one of the world's largest passenger terminals. It has a capacity of up to 40 million passengers annually and features 78 aerobridges and 168 check-in counters. T3 primarily serves international flights and full-service domestic carriers.