Air India Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport Terminal 3, No Casualties Yet: Watch Video

An Air India bus caught fire at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi on Tuesday, officials said. No casualties have been reported till now, as per NDTV.

The bus was operated by SATS Airport Services Private Limited which is a third-party provider that handles ground services for multiple airlines. The bus was vacant when it caught fire near bay 32.

SATS is investigating the cause behind the fire, sources told NDTV.

According to the police, the bus was empty, with no passengers or luggage on board, when the fire broke out. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, and no one was hurt. An examination of the bus is planned to determine the cause of the fire.