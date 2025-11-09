AIIMS Neurologist Shares 5 Safety Tips As Delhi-NCR AQI Worsens

As air quality in Delhi-NCR plunged into the 'severe' category on November 8, health experts are sounding the alarm over the growing health risks posed by toxic smog. Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist at AIIMS, took to Instagram to share practical advice for residents grappling with hazardous pollution levels.

In his post, Dr Chawla compared Delhi’s current Air Quality Index (AQI) with Beijing’s and wrote, “He wrote in the caption, “While Beijing's AQI dropped from 754 (2013) to just 47 (2025) after strict climate action, Delhi's air is getting worse every winter. Schools are shutting, visibility is zero, and people are literally breathing poison. Delhi is converting into a gas chamber! If lockdowns were for COVID, maybe the next one will be for air pollution.”

To help people stay safe, Dr Chawla outlined five key measures:

Stay Indoors: Limit outdoor exposure and keep windows and doors shut. Ventilate briefly during midday when sunlight is strongest, and clean surfaces with a damp cloth to reduce indoor dust. Dr Chawla said, ”First thing, stay indoors as much as possible with the windows and doors closed all time.” Use Protective Gear: Wear N95 masks when stepping outside. Elderly individuals and children should avoid morning and evening walks. Indoor exercises are recommended, especially using treadmills or stationary bikes. Invest in Air Purifiers: If possible, purchase an air purifier suited to your room size to improve indoor air quality. Opt for Remote Work: Those working in corporate offices should consider work-from-home options if permitted by their employers. Leave the City Temporarily: If financially and professionally feasible, consider relocating temporarily to escape the toxic air.

The national capital on Saturday recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335 at 9 am placing Delhi in the 'red zone' and making it the most polluted city in the country, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as per PTI.

PM2.5 remained the key pollutant on Saturday. Since Diwali, the national capital's air quality has been either 'poor' or 'very poor', occasionally worsening to 'severe', the report further added.