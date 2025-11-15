AIBE (20) Admit Card 2025: BCI Hall Ticket Link To Be Active Soon, Check allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the AIBE (20) 2025 admit card soon on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who have successfully registered for the All India Bar Examination can download their hall tickets once the link becomes active by logging in with their registration number and password.

The AIBE (20) is a national-level certification exam conducted by the BCI for law graduates who wish to practice law in India.

The exam assesses applicants’ understanding of legal principles, professional ethics, and core law subjects taught during the LL.B. program. Successful candidates receive a ‘Certificate of Practice’, enabling them to appear before courts across the country.