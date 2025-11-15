AIBE (20) Admit Card 2025: BCI Hall Ticket Link To Be Active Soon, Check allindiabarexamination.com
The AIBE (20) is a national-level certification exam conducted by the BCI for law graduates who wish to practice law in India.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the AIBE (20) 2025 admit card soon on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who have successfully registered for the All India Bar Examination can download their hall tickets once the link becomes active by logging in with their registration number and password.
The exam assesses applicants’ understanding of legal principles, professional ethics, and core law subjects taught during the LL.B. program. Successful candidates receive a ‘Certificate of Practice’, enabling them to appear before courts across the country.
How To Download AIBE (20) Admit Card 2025
Candidates can follow the steps below to access and download their admit cards once the link is activated:
Visit the official website of AIBE at www.allindiabarexamination.com
Click on the "AIBE (20) Admit Card 2025" download link available on the homepage.
Log in using your registration number and password or date of birth.
The admit card will appear on the screen.
Check all details carefully for accuracy.
Download and print the admit card for future reference.
Once the download link goes live, it will be prominently displayed on the homepage of the AIBE portal. It is advisable to check all details carefully, including the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, roll number, exam center address, reporting time, and exam-day instructions.
Candidates should download and print multiple copies well before the exam date to avoid last-minute technical issues.
The AIBE (20) exam is expected to be held on Nov. 30, 2025 between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, or passport to the exam center. Without these documents, entry will not be permitted.
The BCI has also advised candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and allowed materials, as open-book access has been restricted in recent editions. The test will include multiple-choice questions covering subjects like Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, Contract Law, Jurisprudence, and Professional Ethics.
AIBE (20) aspirants are encouraged to keep visiting the official website for real-time updates on the admit card release and exam-related announcements.