AI Centres: Sridhar Vembu Responds To Mohandas Pai’s Claims Of Government Neglecting Bengaluru

In a recent exchange on social media, Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, addressed concerns raised by Mohandas Pai regarding the Indian government’s perceived neglect of Bengaluru, a key technology hub. Pai criticised the government's decision to establish three AI Centres of Excellence at institutions outside of Karnataka, questioning why Bengaluru was overlooked.

In his tweet, Pai called on Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw to pay attention to the needs of the South, particularly Bengaluru, which he described as the 'technology capital of India.' He expressed frustration over what he termed 'step-motherly treatment,' urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for fair investment in the region.