AI Centres: Sridhar Vembu Responds To Mohandas Pai’s Claims Of Government Neglecting Bengaluru
In a recent exchange on social media, Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, addressed concerns raised by Mohandas Pai regarding the Indian government’s perceived neglect of Bengaluru, a key technology hub. Pai criticised the government's decision to establish three AI Centres of Excellence at institutions outside of Karnataka, questioning why Bengaluru was overlooked.
In his tweet, Pai called on Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw to pay attention to the needs of the South, particularly Bengaluru, which he described as the 'technology capital of India.' He expressed frustration over what he termed 'step-motherly treatment,' urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for fair investment in the region.
Minister @dpradhanbjp nothing in Bengaluru, the technology capital of India? Why are you and @AshwiniVaishnaw ignoring the South in IT, ignoring Bengaluru? Are we not part of Bharat too? Bengaluru voted for NDA but all we get is step motherly treatment.
Responding to Pai's assertions, Vembu clarified his role as Co-chair of the apex committee responsible for selecting the institutions for the AI Centers. He emphasised that the committee comprised a majority from the South and included experts from the private sector. Vembu stated, "We did the selection based on a very thorough evaluation of actual projects done," asserting that the decision was unanimous and not influenced by any North-South politics.
He highlighted that institutions like IISc Bengaluru, IIT Chennai, NIT Calicut, and IIT Hyderabad presented strong proposals but noted that the final selections were made based on merit. Vembu urged to avoid politicising the issue.
I want to respond to this because I was the Co-chair of the apex committee that decided the 3 AI Centres of Excellence.
The committee itself had plenty of us from the South (probably the majority). Most of us came from the private sector and the Government did not tell us who we
Two days ago on Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the establishment of three Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence designed to enhance research and innovation in healthcare, agriculture, and sustainable urban development.
With a total investment of Rs 990 crore, this initiative will span five years, from financial year 2023-24 to financial year 2027-28. The AI-CoEs will be created through partnerships between leading academic institutions, industry stakeholders, and startups, aligning with the government’s vision to make AI in India and make AI work for India.