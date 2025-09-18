Ahmedabad Air India Crash: Families Of Victims Sue Boeing, Honeywell Over Fuel Switch Defects: Report

The families of four passengers killed in the June 12, 2025, Air India Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad have filed a lawsuit in the United States, claiming that defective fuel switches contributed to the tragedy that claimed 260 lives. The case, filed on Sept. 16 in Delaware Superior Court, names Boeing and Honeywell, the manufacturer of the switches, as defendants, according to a Reuters report.

The suit centres on Flight 171, which crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for London. It cites a 2018 advisory issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which recommended, but did not mandate, that operators of certain Boeing models, including the 787, check the fuel cutoff switches to ensure they could not be accidentally moved. According to the plaintiffs, Air India did not conduct the recommended inspections, and maintenance records show that the throttle control module, which houses the fuel switches, was replaced in 2019 and 2023, the Reuters report added.

The preliminary investigation by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) stated that “all applicable airworthiness directives and alert service bulletins were complied with on the aircraft as well as engines.” According to reports, a preliminary probe suggested fuel to the engines was cut off moments after the takeoff.

The lawsuit says that the placement of the switches in the cockpit makes them more susceptible to accidental activation, stating that this “effectively guaranteed that normal cockpit activity could result in inadvertent fuel cutoff.” However, aviation safety experts told Reuters that the switches’ location and design make accidental activation unlikely.