Air India Catastrophe: The Life And Crash Of An 11-Year-Old Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The aircraft, a sleek 11.5-year-old marvel built in Seattle, had first taken to the skies in December 2013 and joined Air India's fleet in January 2014.

Its history was typical for a plane of its age: over 41,000 flying hours, nearly 8,000 takeoffs and landings, and about 700 cycles in the past year, showed data shared by Cirium, an aviation data firm, with NDTV Profit.

One of 1,148 Boeing 787s globally, it was part of a fleet averaging just 7.5 years in age, representing the cutting edge of commercial aviation.

Air India, with 34 of these Dreamliners in service and 20 more on order, was racing to modernise its fleet — 190 aircraft strong, averaging just over eight years old. But beneath the veneer of progress lurked the question: was maintenance keeping pace?

The aircraft's extensive use, with an average of nearly 700 cycles annually, hinted at the relentless grind of operational demands.