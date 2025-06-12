Air India Plane Crash: One Survivor Found, Rest Feared Dead

There was one survivor in the Air India plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which departed from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 p.m., crashed in the Meghani Nagar area just outside the airport perimeter, exploding into a fiery blaze.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the total death toll would be announced once DNA testing is complete. "Rescue operations are about to conclude. The bodies have been recovered, DNA samples are being taken," he told reporters.

Shah said 230 passengers, including Indians and foreigners, and 12 crew members were on board this flight. "One of the passengers has fortunately survived, and I have met him."