'Heartbroken, Speechless': Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Other Celebrities Express Shock Over Air India Plane Crash
A Mayday call was issued by Air India's AI 171 flight minutes before it crashed after takeoff for London.
Actors Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt, and filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday expressed shock after an Air India plane crashed near a locality close to the Ahmedabad airport.
Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff outside the airport. There were 242 passengers on board the plane.
Akshay Kumar
"Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time," Kumar posted on social media platform X.
He was to attend a promotional event for Telugu movie Kannappa with co-star Vishnu Manchu on Friday in Indore, but it has been cancelled in the wake of the tragedy. The team has also decided to defer the trailer launch by a day.
Allu Arjun
"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace. Truly heart-wrenching," actor Allu Arjun said.
Alia Bhatt
"This is devastating! My heart aches for all the passengers and crew, thoughts and prayers with everyone on board and their loved ones," she posted on her Instagram story.
Manoj Bajpayee
"Heartbreaking to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for miracles for lives to be saved and for the injured to heal. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their loved ones find strength in this dark hour," he said.
Parineeti Chopra
"Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time," she said.
Karan Johar
"Devastating news about the ill fated AIR INDIA flight .... Information of lives lost and injured is still coming in... am praying for all onboard ... my thoughts and prayers for the families and loved ones of the passengers onboard," the filmmaker said.
(With PTI inputs)