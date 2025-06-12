Air India Plane Crash: Why Finding Black Box Is Key To Unravelling The Tragedy

Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London crashed moments after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a massive rescue operation and raising urgent questions about the cause of the disaster.

The aircraft, flight AI-171, took off from Runway 23 at 1:38 p.m., but shortly after, it issued a distress call — a MAYDAY — and crashed in the Meghani Nagar area just outside the airport perimeter, exploding into a fiery blaze at an altitude of only 625 feet.

The plane was carrying 242 people — including 232 passengers and 10 crew members. Among the passengers were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals and a Canadian. The flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The Air India tragedy in Ahmedabad is the first time a Boeing 787 Dreamliner has crashed since the plane's introduction in 2011. Although Boeing 787s have faced engine issues leading to groundings and flight reductions, their overall safety record in service has been good.

There are more than 1,100 Boeing 787s in service. Air India operates about 30 Dreamliners and has been using the US-built long-haul plane since 2012. The plane involved in the crash, a 787-8, was built in 2013.

Rescue teams are now engaged in searching for survivors amid the wreckage, while investigators focus on recovering the aircraft's black box — key evidence in understanding what led to the catastrophe.