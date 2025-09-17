Ahead Of RRB NTPC UG Results 2025, Check Full List Of Vacancies, Hierarchy Of Posts And Pay Scale

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the provisional answer key for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer-Based Test (CBT-1). Applicants who sat for the examination can view their question papers, submitted responses and the answer key via the respective RRB regional portals.

Candidates need to log in with their registration credentials and date of birth to access the answer key.

In addition to releasing the answer key, the RRB has opened the objection facility, allowing candidates to contest any question, choice, or response they find inaccurate. This option will be available until September 20, 2025.

Applicants are encouraged to go through the instructions provided on the official RRB website before filing their objections.

Candidates who wish to file an objection will need to pay a non-refundable charge of Rs 50 for each question, in addition to applicable banking fees.

If a challenge is accepted as valid, the amount (excluding bank charges) will be reimbursed to the account from which the payment was originally made. The RRB has emphasised that only objections backed with appropriate justification will be taken up for evaluation.

The board has not confirmed the date when the RRB NTPC Result 2025 will be declared, but the results for Graduate Level posts is expected to be released by the RRB in September 2025.