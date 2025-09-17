Ahead Of RRB NTPC UG Results 2025, Check Full List Of Vacancies, Hierarchy Of Posts And Pay Scale
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 for the undergraduate level CBT 1 exam with correct answers was released on September 15.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the provisional answer key for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer-Based Test (CBT-1). Applicants who sat for the examination can view their question papers, submitted responses and the answer key via the respective RRB regional portals.
Candidates need to log in with their registration credentials and date of birth to access the answer key.
In addition to releasing the answer key, the RRB has opened the objection facility, allowing candidates to contest any question, choice, or response they find inaccurate. This option will be available until September 20, 2025.
Applicants are encouraged to go through the instructions provided on the official RRB website before filing their objections.
Candidates who wish to file an objection will need to pay a non-refundable charge of Rs 50 for each question, in addition to applicable banking fees.
If a challenge is accepted as valid, the amount (excluding bank charges) will be reimbursed to the account from which the payment was originally made. The RRB has emphasised that only objections backed with appropriate justification will be taken up for evaluation.
The board has not confirmed the date when the RRB NTPC Result 2025 will be declared, but the results for Graduate Level posts is expected to be released by the RRB in September 2025.
Railway RRB NTPC 2025: Steps to Access Answer Key
Go to the official website of the RRB for the region where you registered.
From the homepage, select the ‘Login’ option.
Enter your registration details along with your date of birth.
Your response sheet and the provisional answer key will appear on the screen.
Download the documents and keep a copy safely for later use.
Railway RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancies
The RRB has issued the answer key for the NTPC recruitment test conducted from August 7 to September 9, aimed at filling 3,445 positions. These include 2,022 openings for Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk-cum-Typist and 72 for Trains Clerk.
The ongoing recruitment process aims to appoint candidates for 11,558 NTPC posts in total, with 8,113 positions designated for graduate-level roles and 3,445 set aside for undergraduate-level posts.
Railway RRB NTPC Hierarchy of Posts
The hierarchy of RRB NTPC posts is as follows
RRB NTPC UG Pay Scale
The initial pay under the pay scale for UG positions ranges between Rs 19,900 to Rs 21,700.