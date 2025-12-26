Business NewsNationalAhead Of Civic Polls, Former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde Quits Shiv Sena Post
Ahead Of Civic Polls, Former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde Quits Shiv Sena Post

Meenakshi Shinde is scheduled to meet the Deputy CM on Friday.

26 Dec 2025, 06:01 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Meenakshi Shinde told reporters she was not unhappy with the party. (Photo: Meenakshi Shinde/Facebook)

Ahead of municipal corporation polls, former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde on Thursday quit as Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi district organiser after one of her aides was sacked for anti-party activities.

Vikrant Vaychal, the 'shakha pramukh' of Nirmal Anand Nagar was sacked this afternoon.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, she said she was resigning from the post "due to personal reasons".

She later told reporters she was not unhappy with the party.

Shinde is scheduled to meet the Deputy CM on Friday.

