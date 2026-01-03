After Nomination Withdrawal Deadline Ends, 649 Candidates In Fray For Jan 15 Thane Polls

A total of 649 candidates are in the fray for the January 15 Thane civic polls after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, an official said..The two-day withdrawal period saw 269 candidates pull back their papers, he said..There are 36 contenders in the Wagle ward after a record 50 candidates withdrew, the official said..In Kalwa, 21 nominations were declared invalid. the highest number of rejections in a single committee area, he added..Majiwada-Manpada has 92 candidates, followed by 83 in Lokmanya-Savarkarnagar and 82 in Kalwa. .BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's Women Voters Will Be Biggest Wildcard