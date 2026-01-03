Business NewsNationalAfter Nomination Withdrawal Deadline Ends, 649 Candidates In Fray For Jan 15 Thane Polls
After Nomination Withdrawal Deadline Ends, 649 Candidates In Fray For Jan 15 Thane Polls

The two-day withdrawal period saw 269 candidates pull back their papers, said officials.

NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
(Photo: PTI)
A total of 649 candidates are in the fray for the January 15 Thane civic polls after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, an official said.

The two-day withdrawal period saw 269 candidates pull back their papers, he said.

There are 36 contenders in the Wagle ward after a record 50 candidates withdrew, the official said.

In Kalwa, 21 nominations were declared invalid. the highest number of rejections in a single committee area, he added.

Majiwada-Manpada has 92 candidates, followed by 83 in Lokmanya-Savarkarnagar and 82 in Kalwa.

