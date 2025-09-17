After Trump, Putin Wishes PM Modi On 75th Birthday — 'Joint Work On Current Issues' Will Continue

After US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended birth wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday. In his message, Putin highlighted that the 'joint work on current issues on the bilateral, regional and international agendas' will continue between India-Russia.

"Your work as head of government has earned you great respect from your compatriots and enormous prestige on the international stage. Under your guidance, India has achieved impressive results in the social, economic, scientific and technological spheres," Putin said in an official statement.

The Russian President further noted that he highly valued their 'close comradely' relations.

"You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the privileged strategic partnership between our countries and to promoting mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas. I highly appreciate our close comradely relations," the message further added.