After Trump, Putin Wishes PM Modi On 75th Birthday — 'Joint Work On Current Issues' Will Continue
After US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended birth wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday. In his message, Putin highlighted that the 'joint work on current issues on the bilateral, regional and international agendas' will continue between India-Russia.
"Your work as head of government has earned you great respect from your compatriots and enormous prestige on the international stage. Under your guidance, India has achieved impressive results in the social, economic, scientific and technological spheres," Putin said in an official statement.
The Russian President further noted that he highly valued their 'close comradely' relations.
"You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the privileged strategic partnership between our countries and to promoting mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas. I highly appreciate our close comradely relations," the message further added.
"We will certainly continue our constructive dialogue and joint work on the current issues on the bilateral, regional and international agendas." Putin's message concluded.
PM Modi and Putin recently met on the sidelines of SCO Summit on Sept. 1 in Tianjin, China, where they discussed bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, financial, and energy sectors and expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in bilateral ties in these areas, according to an official MEA statement.
"Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin," shared PM Modi on X after the meeting. "Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture," he added.
"We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability," he wrote.
Meanwhile, after the meeting Putin remarked, "Russia and India share a trustworthy partnership, and it is developing further, said Russian President Vladimir Putin."