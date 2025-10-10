ADRE Result 2025: SLRC Assam Grade 3 Results Declared, Steps To Check Assam Results
The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Result 2025 for Assam Grade 3 has officially been released on Friday. The ADRE Result 2025 are now available online through the official Assam government portal, assam.gov.in. where candidates to check their status and access the crucial Merit List PDF with ease.
The ADRE is conducted to fill a large number of Grade 3 vacancies in various state government departments. This year’s recruitment saw a record number of applicants owing to the substantial number of posts on offer.
How to Check the ADRE Result 2025
To check the ADRE 2025 result, candidates should follow these simple steps, ensuring quick and reliable access to their results:
Go to the official government website: assam.gov.in.
Navigate to the 'Recruitment' or 'Latest Notifications' section on the homepage.
Click on the link titled “ADRE Result 2025 – Assam Grade 3”.
Enter the required login credentials, such as application number and date of birth.
Candidates can view their scorecard.
Download the Merit List PDF for detailed information.
The Merit List PDF is a vital document for every candidate, as it contains the roll numbers or names of individuals shortlisted for further selection rounds or direct appointment.
It is recommended that candidates download, save, and print the merit list for future reference. Those whose names appear in this list will either proceed to document verification or receive joining instructions per the respective department’s guidelines.
Shortlisted candidates will soon receive details regarding document verification, schedule, and other joining formalities through official notifications or email. Keeping documents ready and staying updated via the official portal is crucial during this period.