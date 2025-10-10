ADRE Result 2025: SLRC Assam Grade 3 Results Declared, Steps To Check Assam Results

The Merit List PDF is a vital document for every candidate, as it contains the roll numbers or names of individuals shortlisted for further selection rounds or direct appointment.

It is recommended that candidates download, save, and print the merit list for future reference. Those whose names appear in this list will either proceed to document verification or receive joining instructions per the respective department’s guidelines.​

Shortlisted candidates will soon receive details regarding document verification, schedule, and other joining formalities through official notifications or email. Keeping documents ready and staying updated via the official portal is crucial during this period.