Aditya L1: Timeline Of 926 Days Journey of ISRO's Sun Mission

A Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) launched the Aditya-L1 spacecraft from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, on September 2, 2023. After a flight duration of 63 minutes and 20 seconds, it was successfully injected into an elliptical orbit of 235x19500 km around the Earth then.

The spacecraft underwent a series of manoeuvres thereafter and headed Sun-Earth L1, having escaped the Earth's sphere of influence. The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors.