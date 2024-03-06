Adani Vidya Mandir School Dedicates Annual Day To UN Sustainable Development Goals

Adani Foundation-run school, Adani Vidya Mandir, in Gujarat's Bhadreshwar, dedicated its annual day to United Nations sustainable development goals.

As part of ‘Utkarsh', the school's 12th annual day, 600 students pledged to plant over 25,000 saplings over three years on school premises and outside, according to a statement.

Students showcased the essence and importance of all 17 SDGs through working models on environment and water conservation, it said.

The event also helped sensitise guests to the importance of preserving coastal biodiversity.

“This pledge from our young students is a testament to their sensitivity and commitment towards our planet. I am proud that our schools are instilling these values in our future leaders,” said Dr. Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation.

"I am humbled to be here and interact with these young children, who have shown immense promise. I am sure each of them will make great progress in their lives and, in turn, help their families, communities and our great nation," said Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer of Adani Group.