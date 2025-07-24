Adani University Inaugurates Academic Induction Programme 'Navdiksha'

Harvard University alumnus Dr Ram Charan and Adani Group Chief Transformation Officer Sudipta Bhattacharya were some of the guests at the inauguration.

Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, Adani University, Sunil Jha, opened the ceremony by giving a speech which aimed "reinforce the increasing importance of physics, chemistry and mathematics in an era of physical AI”.

In his address, Ravi P Singh, Provost, Adani University, welcomed students from across India, emphasising that the integrated programmes—ranging from computer Science to energy engineering.

“Whether your focus is AI, sustainability, or infrastructure, you are at the right place, at the right time,” he said. He told students to create their own queues in life rather than follow others blindly and to view learning as an act of nationbuilding.