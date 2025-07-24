Adani University Inaugurates Academic Induction Programme 'Navdiksha'
In his address, Ravi P Singh, Provost, Adani University, welcomed students from across India, emphasising that the integrated programmes—ranging from computer Science to energy engineering.
Adani University, located in Ahmedabad, inaugurated its academic induction programme 'Navdiksha' which offers integrated Bachelors In Technology + Master of Business Administration / Master of Technology courses.
According to a press release, the event underscored the university's vision which involves "preparing India’s youth for a new industrial era shaped by Artificial Intelligence, sustainability and nation-building."
Harvard University alumnus Dr Ram Charan and Adani Group Chief Transformation Officer Sudipta Bhattacharya were some of the guests at the inauguration.
Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, Adani University, Sunil Jha, opened the ceremony by giving a speech which aimed "reinforce the increasing importance of physics, chemistry and mathematics in an era of physical AI”.
“Whether your focus is AI, sustainability, or infrastructure, you are at the right place, at the right time,” he said. He told students to create their own queues in life rather than follow others blindly and to view learning as an act of nationbuilding.
Ram Charan asked students to reflect daily, ask questions relentlessly, and approach university as a discovery ground for purpose and joy. “Find your God-given talent, follow it with commitment, and never stop learning,” he said.
Sudipta Bhattacharya framed the AI revolution as the first industrial shift to challenge human cognition, urging students to become bold, curious innovators. “Machines can now think. But only humans can believe, collaborate, and create with purpose,” he said.
He also highlighted the Adani Group’s ongoing $90 billion investment push as a massive opportunity for future professionals in technology and infrastructure. Amishkumar Vyas, Registrar, Adani University, concluded the event with a vote of thanks.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.