Adani Int School Student Wins UK's Crest Gold Award For Pioneering Model To Support Colour-Blind Learners

Aahan Prajapati, a student of Adani International School has won the prestigious United Kingdom's Crest Gold Award for crafting a unique innovation that supports colour-blind learners. Apart from the award, Prajapati has been celebrated on global academic platforms as well.

Prajapati was in Grade Four, when he was diagnosed with red and green colour blindness after a medical test confirmed the same. But he refused to see it as a setback. Despite challenges, Prajapati has pioneered a machine-learning model to support colour-blind students, as per an ANI report.

The 17-year old told ANI that the constant support of his school played a big role in his journey. "I feel profoundly grateful for the opportunity to drive positive change in society," he said.

His pioneering machine-learning model is capable of modifying textbook diagrams and maps for colour-blind students and has achieved a 99.7% accuracy.

His work has been featured at the Indo-French Conference on AI and Healthcare at IIT-Delhi. It is now set to be published in the International Journal of High School Research, New York.