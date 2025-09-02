Adani Int School Student Wins UK's Crest Gold Award For Pioneering Model To Support Colour-Blind Learners
His pioneering machine-learning model is capable of modifying textbook diagrams and maps for colour-blind students and has achieved a 99.7% accuracy.
Aahan Prajapati, a student of Adani International School has won the prestigious United Kingdom's Crest Gold Award for crafting a unique innovation that supports colour-blind learners. Apart from the award, Prajapati has been celebrated on global academic platforms as well.
Prajapati was in Grade Four, when he was diagnosed with red and green colour blindness after a medical test confirmed the same. But he refused to see it as a setback. Despite challenges, Prajapati has pioneered a machine-learning model to support colour-blind students, as per an ANI report.
The 17-year old told ANI that the constant support of his school played a big role in his journey. "I feel profoundly grateful for the opportunity to drive positive change in society," he said.
His work has been featured at the Indo-French Conference on AI and Healthcare at IIT-Delhi. It is now set to be published in the International Journal of High School Research, New York.
He highlighted that Namrata Adani, Promoter, Adani International School, has been a support in his journey, and her encouragement has helped him contribute to society. "She gave me a platform," he said.
Namrata Adani believes that stories like Prajapati's achievement reflect the larger vision of the Adani International School, which is an institution committed to nurturing not just achievers, but changemakers. "Education must go beyond textbooks. It must shape compassionate leaders who can touch lives," she said.
Aahan said after moving to Adani International School, he was able to continue his work with the school's support, allowing him to pursue his project "as part of their initiatives rather than as an individual effort".
Prajapati took up a social project called Aiding Colours. Ishihara test was done on students from governments and private schools. "I took up a project, where I did a computational study to enhance images for colour blind students so that they can see those images better," he said.
Prajapati, initially, started the project in his hometown of Anand, but later, moved to Adani International School, where he received support from the authorities, so that he could conduct tests within premises and at Gokul Ashram School.
"As part of school activities, I set up a camp with the help of my classmates who volunteered, enabling us to test over 300 students. In the next five years, I aim to scale this project to include more schools across Gujarat and India," he told ANI.
Prajapati organised colour blindness screening camps across four districts. More than 10,000 students were tested and 131 discovered, often for the first time, that they were colour blind.
The 17-year-old shared that he aspires to advocate for policy changes, such as mandatory primary health checkups for colour-blind students in schools to ensure early awareness, and modifications in textbooks to make them more accessible for colour-blind students.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.