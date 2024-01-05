Adani Group To Back Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa

NDTV ProfitNationAdani Group To Back Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa
The Adani Group's flagship #GarvHai initiative has supported 28 talented players across sports such as boxing, wrestling, tennis, javelin throw, shooting, running, shotput, brisk walking, and archery.

05 Jan 2024, 02:10 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Gautam Adani Official LinkedIn Account)&nbsp;</p></div>
Adani Group will support chess prodigy Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa as part of the conglomerate's initiative to back sporting talent.

"We are extremely proud to support the dynamic Praggnanandhaa," Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said. "The speed and efficiency with which he has progressed in the sport is nothing short of remarkable, and truly an example to all Indians."

"There is nothing more noble than representing the nation and winning laurels at the highest levels, and the Adani Group is wholeheartedly devoted to supporting athletes in this journey," the chairman said in a statement.

Praggnanandhaa, who started playing at the age of five, went on to become India’s youngest and the world’s then second-youngest grandmaster at age 12 in 2018.

"I am extremely keen on ensuring that my country does well on the global stage," he said in the statement. "Whenever I play, my sole aim is to win more laurels for the nation. I would like to thank the Adani Group for putting their trust in my abilities."

The Adani Group, through its flagship #GarvHai initiative, has supported 28 talented players across sports such as boxing, wrestling, tennis, javelin throw, shooting, running, shotput, brisk walking, and archery.

Among those who benefited are Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia and boxer Amit Panghal. Dahiya and Punia also secured silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the 2023 Asian Games.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

