Adani Group To Back Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa

Adani Group will support chess prodigy Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa as part of the conglomerate's initiative to back sporting talent.

"We are extremely proud to support the dynamic Praggnanandhaa," Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said. "The speed and efficiency with which he has progressed in the sport is nothing short of remarkable, and truly an example to all Indians."

"There is nothing more noble than representing the nation and winning laurels at the highest levels, and the Adani Group is wholeheartedly devoted to supporting athletes in this journey," the chairman said in a statement.

Praggnanandhaa, who started playing at the age of five, went on to become India’s youngest and the world’s then second-youngest grandmaster at age 12 in 2018.

"I am extremely keen on ensuring that my country does well on the global stage," he said in the statement. "Whenever I play, my sole aim is to win more laurels for the nation. I would like to thank the Adani Group for putting their trust in my abilities."