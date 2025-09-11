AVPN Global Conference: Priti Adani Announces Adani Foundation's $7 Billion Philanthropy Pledge
Adani Foundation's work reaches 96 lakh people every year. So far, its work has reached 7,000 villages in India.
Adani Foundation has pledged $7 billion for philanthropy, Priti Adani, chairperson, said in her speech at the AVPN Global Conference 2025 held in Hong Kong.
Adani shared that it is the faith in Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, and his vision for growth that has brought the foundation so far. She dreamed of becoming the best doctor in Ahmedabad but chose a different path because of faith in better change.
"I never imagined that the little lamp we lit in 1996 would grow into Adani Foundation, and it is supported by Adani Group's pledge of $7 billion to philanthropy," she said.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressed pride in Adani Foundation's work. He said, "...our journey is a testimony that if you sow in faith, wait for the rains, and nurture hope, impact inevitably follows."
Proud of Pritiâs keynote at the AVPN Global Conference 2025. From a single lamp lit in 1996 to 9.6 million lives touched annually, our journey is a testimony that if you sow in faith, wait for the rains, and nurture hope, impact inevitably follows. Together, we keep building! Jaiâ¦ pic.twitter.com/XM35p7A0ys— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) September 10, 2025
Today, Adani Foundation's work spans across five interconnected pillars — education, community health, nutrition, community infrastructure, sustainable livelihoods, and climate action, Priti Adani said.
Impact is never about statistics but about the stories behind them — stories of hope, transformation, and empowerment. The focus should be on human stories of dignity, resilience and transformation, she added.
Adani also outlined three non-negotiable agendas for the collaborative movement to bring social impact. First is co-building — which means every partner coming forward as a builder of lasting change. Second is focusing on extending beneficiaries as multipliers of change, she explained at the conference held in Hong Kong, adding that the third is uniting skills with value. Skills without values are foundations without buildings.