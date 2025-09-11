AVPN Global Conference: Priti Adani Announces Adani Foundation's $7 Billion Philanthropy Pledge

Adani Foundation has pledged $7 billion for philanthropy, Priti Adani, chairperson, said in her speech at the AVPN Global Conference 2025 held in Hong Kong.

Adani shared that it is the faith in Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, and his vision for growth that has brought the foundation so far. She dreamed of becoming the best doctor in Ahmedabad but chose a different path because of faith in better change.

"I never imagined that the little lamp we lit in 1996 would grow into Adani Foundation, and it is supported by Adani Group's pledge of $7 billion to philanthropy," she said.

Adani Foundation's work reaches 96 lakh people every year. So far, its work has reached 7,000 villages in India.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressed pride in Adani Foundation's work. He said, "...our journey is a testimony that if you sow in faith, wait for the rains, and nurture hope, impact inevitably follows."