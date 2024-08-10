Adani Group Donates Rs 5 Crore For Wayanad Landslide Victims

At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what was likely one of the biggest natural disasters to have hit Kerala.

A massive search operation began on Friday, including survivors and the relatives of the victims in the search team, to find those who are still missing in the aftermath of the devasting landslides.

According to the state government, 131 people are missing in the landslides that hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets in the district.

Vijayan said that the relatives are being made part of the search operation as a 'last ditch effort' to find people who are still missing as all other possible means have been exhausted.