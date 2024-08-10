Adani Group Donates Rs 5 Crore For Wayanad Landslide Victims
he cheque was handed over to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Adani Vizhinjam Port CEO Pradeep Jayaraman.
The Adani Group donated Rs 5 crore to support the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims. The cheque was handed over to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Adani Vizhinjam Port CEO Pradeep Jayaraman on Friday.
The donation was announced by billionaire Gautam Adani last month. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families," Adani said. "The Adani Group stands in solidarity with Kerala during this difficult time."
We #StandWithWayanadðSupporting Those in Need!— Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (@Adaniports) August 9, 2024
Adani Group fulfills its promise to support the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims. Our Chairman, Shri @gautam_adani, announced that a Rs 5 crore donation was handed over to Hon. Chief Minister of Kerala, Shriâ¦ pic.twitter.com/hDN2XOX2Xi
At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what was likely one of the biggest natural disasters to have hit Kerala.
A massive search operation began on Friday, including survivors and the relatives of the victims in the search team, to find those who are still missing in the aftermath of the devasting landslides.
According to the state government, 131 people are missing in the landslides that hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets in the district.
Vijayan said that the relatives are being made part of the search operation as a 'last ditch effort' to find people who are still missing as all other possible means have been exhausted.