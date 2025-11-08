Adani Group Chairman Believes India To Benefit At Multiple Levels From New Data Centre In Visakhapatnam
The 21st century demands new resources like clean energy, data, and compute, Adani said in his latest column in the Times of India.
Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani believes that India will benefit at multiple levels from the upcoming data centre in Visakhapatnam. Adani wrote his view in a column in the Times of India.
The 21st century demands new resources like clean energy, data, and 'compute'. Control over these resources is paramount for economic independence and technological self-reliant.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. partnered with Google Inc through its joint venture Adani ConneX to build data centre campus, the company said in a press release Tuesday. It will be Google's largest data centre outside the US.
The companies will conduct a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion to build Google AI hub in the city located on the east coast of India.
Adani Group in partnership with the multinational technology company, Google Inc will built gigawatt-scale campus powered entirely by renewable energy. Hence, the upcoming data centre will become the world's most advanced and sustainable data centre facilties, Adani wrote in the column.
By building AI data centre, Adani Group is directly contributing to the Government's India AI Mission, which is focused on building the foundational compute and data capabilities required to be build de-centralised artificial intelligence.
Visakhapatnam's location on India's eastern seabed makes it an ideal place to make it a digital gateaway connecting Asia and Africa. Adani expects that this help de-centralise India's digital infrastructure and reduce the dependence on concentrated coastal metro cities.
The joint venture will deliver the physical and digital infrastructure. Adani Green Energy will provide 100% green energy to the upcoming data centre. The data centre will not only help in protecting the privacy but accruing the economic benefit of digital economy in the country.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.