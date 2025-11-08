Adani Group Chairman Believes India To Benefit At Multiple Levels From New Data Centre In Visakhapatnam

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani believes that India will benefit at multiple levels from the upcoming data centre in Visakhapatnam. Adani wrote his view in a column in the Times of India.

The 21st century demands new resources like clean energy, data, and 'compute'. Control over these resources is paramount for economic independence and technological self-reliant.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. partnered with Google Inc through its joint venture Adani ConneX to build data centre campus, the company said in a press release Tuesday. It will be Google's largest data centre outside the US.

The companies will conduct a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion to build Google AI hub in the city located on the east coast of India.

Adani Group in partnership with the multinational technology company, Google Inc will built gigawatt-scale campus powered entirely by renewable energy. Hence, the upcoming data centre will become the world's most advanced and sustainable data centre facilties, Adani wrote in the column.