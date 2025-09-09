Adani Foundation's Chair Priti Adani Calls For Unified Collaboration For Social Impact

Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti Adani urged for a unified collaboration for social impact in her key address at AVPN Global Conference 2025. She urged philanthropists, businessmen, and changemakers to come together and collaborate on social initiatives.

The next leap for social development depends on collaboration and brining every philanthropic institution, NGO, and partner onto a single platform where efforts are aligned, learnings are shared and impact is multiplied, she said.

The true strength of philanthropy is not in isolated contributions but in unified action, Adani said. "We must be co-builders, not just donors. Real change happens when we work as partners — pooling resources and breaking down silos.”

Impact is never about statistics but about the stories behind them — stories of hope, transformation, and empowerment. The focus should be on human stories of dignity, resilience and transformation, she said.