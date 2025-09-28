Actor Vijay Expresses Heartbreak, Offers Rs 20 Lakh To Families Of Those Killed In Karur Stampede

Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay has expressed grief and deep anguish following a tragic stampede that took place during his party's rally in Karur, leaving at least 39 dead and scores injured.

In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, Vijay offered condolences to the victims of the Karur stampede. He wrote that his “heart is broken” and that he is “writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow.”

"I pray to God that all our loved ones who are injured and undergoing treatment recover swiftly and return home. I also assure you that our Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will steadfastly provide all necessary support to our loved ones under treatment," he wrote in his post.

Vijay also announced financial aid of Rs 20 lakh to each family of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.