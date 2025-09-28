Actor Vijay Expresses Heartbreak, Offers Rs 20 Lakh To Families Of Those Killed In Karur Stampede
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.
Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay has expressed grief and deep anguish following a tragic stampede that took place during his party's rally in Karur, leaving at least 39 dead and scores injured.
In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, Vijay offered condolences to the victims of the Karur stampede. He wrote that his “heart is broken” and that he is “writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow.”
"I pray to God that all our loved ones who are injured and undergoing treatment recover swiftly and return home. I also assure you that our Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will steadfastly provide all necessary support to our loved ones under treatment," he wrote in his post.
Vijay also announced financial aid of Rs 20 lakh to each family of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.
à®à®©à¯ à®¨à¯à®à¯à®à®¿à®²à¯ à®à¯à®à®¿à®¯à®¿à®°à¯à®à¯à®à¯à®®à¯ à® à®©à¯à®µà®°à¯à®à¯à®à¯à®®à¯ à®µà®£à®à¯à®à®®à¯.— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 28, 2025
à®à®±à¯à®ªà®©à¯à®à¯à®à¯à®®à¯ à®à®à¯à®à®¾à®¤ à®µà®à¯à®¯à®¿à®²à¯, à®à®°à¯à®°à®¿à®²à¯ à®¨à¯à®±à¯à®±à¯ à®¨à®¿à®à®´à¯à®¨à¯à®¤à®¤à¯ à®¨à®¿à®©à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯, à®à®¤à®¯à®®à¯à®®à¯ à®®à®©à®¤à¯à®®à¯ à®®à®¿à®à®®à®¿à®à®à¯ à®à®©à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®ªà¯ à®ªà¯à®¯à®¿à®°à¯à®à¯à®à¯à®®à¯ à®à¯à®´à®²à¯. à®¨à®®à¯ à®à®±à®µà¯à®à®³à¯ à®à®´à®¨à¯à®¤à¯ à®¤à®µà®¿à®à¯à®à¯à®®à¯ à®ªà¯à®°à¯à®¨à¯à®¤à¯à®¯à®°à¯à®®à®¿à®à¯ à®®à®©à®¨à®¿à®²à¯à®¯à®¿à®²à¯, à®à®©à¯ à®®à®©à®®à¯ à®ªà®à¯à®à®¿à®± à®µà¯à®¤à®©à¯à®¯à¯ à®à®ªà¯à®ªà®à®¿à®à¯ à®à¯à®²à¯à®µà®¤à¯à®©à¯à®±à¯â¦
The stampede occured during a public rally organised by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections.
As per police and media reports, Vijay's arrival was delayed by several hours, which caused frustration among a crowd that was larger than expected. NDTV reports 27,000 people showed up for the rally when only 10,000 were expected.
This led to chaos, with some people fainting due to heat and congestion while others were trampled over as panic spread.
“Still, at this moment, it is my duty as one who belongs to your family to stand by you, my dear ones, with a heavy heart," Vijay wrote in his post.
"By the grace of God, let us strive to recover from all this," he added.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said the Commission led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan would arrive in Karur later in the day to probe the stampede incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the unfortunate incident. "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening," he wrote on X.