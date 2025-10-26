Business NewsNational'Matter Of Pride': Actor Kranti Prakash Jha 'Grateful' As Modi Shares Iconic Chhath Puja Song
The song, sung by the late legendary singer Sharda Sinha, has become an iconic part of the festival.

26 Oct 2025, 03:22 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kranti Prakash Jha is grateful to PM Modi for sharing&nbsp;Pahile Pahil" song on social media. (Photo: Instagram/KrantiPrakashJha)</p></div>
Kranti Prakash Jha is grateful to PM Modi for sharing Pahile Pahil" song on social media. (Photo: Instagram/KrantiPrakashJha)
Popular actor Kranti Prakash Jha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing a popular Chhath Puja song that features him.

In a video message, Jha said he was "very grateful" to the prime minister for sharing the song "Pahile Pahil" on his social media.

"Today, this is a matter of great pride for all of us, for all those who are performing Chhath, for all the people of Bihar and UP," Jha said.

The song, sung by the late legendary singer Sharda Sinha, has become an iconic part of the festival.

Jha's message comes in the wake of the four-day Chhath Puja festival, which has officially begun. The festival is celebrated widely in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Jha also paid tribute to the singer, Sharda Sinha, referring to her as "immortal".

"Along with this, it is the immortal voice of Sharda didi, who never left, she is in every corner and every particle of Chhath," he said.

Jha, who has appeared in works like "MS Dhoni" and "Raktanchal," is also serving as the "state icon" for the Bihar elections this year.

The prime minister's sharing of the song was seen as an acknowledgement of the country's rich folk traditions, which serves as the forefront of Chhatth Puja.

Chhath Puja is a rigorous festival observed with fasting and offerings to the setting and rising sun, celebrating gratitude and self-discipline.

Jha concluded his message by thanking the public for their continued support. "Thank you all very much. Keep giving your love like this. Jai Chhathi Maiya," he said.

