'Matter Of Pride': Actor Kranti Prakash Jha 'Grateful' As Modi Shares Iconic Chhath Puja Song

Popular actor Kranti Prakash Jha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing a popular Chhath Puja song that features him.

In a video message, Jha said he was "very grateful" to the prime minister for sharing the song "Pahile Pahil" on his social media.

"Today, this is a matter of great pride for all of us, for all those who are performing Chhath, for all the people of Bihar and UP," Jha said.

The song, sung by the late legendary singer Sharda Sinha, has become an iconic part of the festival.

Jha's message comes in the wake of the four-day Chhath Puja festival, which has officially begun. The festival is celebrated widely in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Jha also paid tribute to the singer, Sharda Sinha, referring to her as "immortal".