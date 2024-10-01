Actor Govinda Shoots Himself In Leg As Revolver Misfires

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda shot himself in the leg as his licensed revolver misfired on Tuesday, according to police sources.

The Coolie No. 1 fame actor was about to leave from his Juhu residence to catch a flight to Kolkata around 4:45 a.m. when the revolver misfired, PTI cited a police official as saying.

The injured actor was rushed to a nearby Criticare hospital hospital for treatment and has returned to his residence, the police official said. Govinda hasn’t lodged any complaint, he added.

"We had a 6:00 a.m. flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened," the actor's manager said.

"The revolver apparently fell down while being kept in the cupboard and misfire. It is due to god's grace that Govinda ji sustained only leg injury and it was nothing serious," he said.

(With PTI inputs)