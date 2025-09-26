Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested After Violence In Ladakh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on Friday, two days after Ladakh witnessed unrest as the stir over statehood demand turned violence.

The arrest comes two days after four persons were killed in widespread clashes between protesters supporting the movement for statehood to Ladakh and security personnel, amid a shutdown in Leh.

At least 50 people have been detained so far in connection with the violence that broke out on Wednesday during the shutdown called by Leh Apex Body (LAB) to demand an extension of the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.

This is a developing story